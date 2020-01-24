Ask about support groups or mentor programs at your hospital, or find local support through the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

“We often pair patients up with a mentor, someone else who has gone through the same surgery or undergone a similar course of treatment,” Dalal says. “They can provide a different perspective than a provider can. This is a very good resource, especially when you’re faced with a big decision like undergoing surgery.”

Good partners for your UC journey can include more than just your care team. Look for guidance from other people with UC. You can find them through in-person or online support groups.

Keep Notes

Having a chronic condition means there’s a lot of information to keep track of, from symptoms and medications to side effects and doctor appointments. But keeping it organized can help.

How you do that is totally up to you, says gastroenterologist Karen Chachu, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine. “It doesn’t have to be fancy. But it is very helpful to your care team if you keep a folder, a notebook, a calendar, or a box of information about your disease and your treatment, especially if for some reason you’re seeing a new doctor.”

During or right after every visit, make notes about the decisions you and your doctor have made and what plans you have for things like new treatments or surgeries or a change in your diet.

In between medical appointments, note your symptoms, what seems to trigger them, and any questions you have for your doctor. Maybe you’ve been reading about a new medication and you wonder why you aren’t taking it. Or maybe you’re having problems with other symptoms -- like sleep, fatigue, or depression -- that you might not remember to bring up at your next appointment.

“Write down anything that seems important to you, and bring those questions and concerns to your next visit. When you get in a situation where you’re uncomfortable or nervous, it’s easy to forget what you want to talk about. Having a list helps make sure that you can talk about the things that are important to you,” Chachu says.

If you’d like to take a more tech-involved approach to tracking and managing your UC, you have plenty of options. “There are many apps that can help you track symptoms, keep up with your medications and refills, and otherwise take control of your disease,” Dalal says.

A few to check out include