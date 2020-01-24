Bianca Hernandez was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis as a teenager after months of significant weight loss. The months that followed were challenging, she says, as eventually she ended up in the hospital for a week during a very bad flare-up.

“When I was in the hospital, I remember feeling so hopeless and weak,” Hernandez says. The hospital, Baptist Children's Hospital in Miami, had therapy dogs that visited patients to give them emotional support and help with stress.

It was the highlight of my week in the hospital, says Hernandez, now 21 and working in a public relations firm representing health clients.

A few months later, Hernandez was re-diagnosed -- this time with Crohn’s disease, which can affect more of the GI tract. She started on a biologic, a much stronger treatment, which meant regular visits to the hospital to get her medicine.

“I was reunited with some of the pups I met during my hospital stay. The dogs made some infusion days so much brighter,” she says.

But the hospital therapy dogs weren’t the only ones who helped Hernandez deal with the stress of her illness. Family dog Chloe, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, also helped ease her anxiety, she says.

“I remember the day I was diagnosed I came home and played on the sofa with Chloe. She instantly knew that I had had ‘a morning,’ and was there to comfort me,” Hernandez says.

When Chloe died, the vet shared that her heart was too big for her body. “I like to think that she had so much love to give,” Hernandez says.

Hernandez knew that she needed another dog to fill the void that Chloe left. A few months later, she brought home Benjamin, another Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

“He brings me immense joy,” Hernandez says. “In connection with my disease, I would say getting Benjamin is a great distraction from the other things going on in my life. Since the start of the pandemic, I have adapted to having my infusions at home. Benjamin often comes and sleeps with me during my infusions or comes to lay with me on days where I am not feeling well.”