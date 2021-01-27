When New Orleans native Melanie Storey found out she had ulcerative colitis (UC) in 2014, she was 16 and looking forward to finishing her junior year of high school. She thought she’d just take some medicine and that would be it. Instead, she started getting sicker. After graduation, she tried other drug treatments, but they didn’t work for her either. The next step was J-pouch surgery, the most common type of surgery for UC patients when drugs don’t work.

“Even though I was lucky to have friends and family supporting me, once I got to the point that I was so sick, it wasn’t something they could fully understand,” Storey says. “I was grateful. But at the same time, I needed someone who knew what I was going through.”

Storey reached out to a local chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to finding cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and improving quality of life for people with either form of inflammatory bowel disorder (IBD). Later, when she heard that another group called Girls with Guts, dedicated to connecting women with IBD to each other, was having its annual retreat in Chicago, Storey decided to go.

“I honestly had no idea how many resources were out there until I needed them so much,” Storey says. “I didn’t find it until I looked.”