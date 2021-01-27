At first, you might think that your text message just didn’t go through. Or, maybe they just missed it. No big deal. Then, another text goes unanswered too. You’ve tried to call and got sent to voice mail with no call back. At the same time, maybe they’re still posting to social media or you hear through the grapevine that they’re chatting with someone else. If you’re facing a new diagnosis or flare up of ulcerative colitis (UC), losing someone you thought would be there for you might be especially hard to take. You might wonder if your UC could have something to do with it.

“It hurts most if you have established patterns,” says Leah LeFebvre, PHD, assistant professor of communication studies at the University of Alabama, who studies ghosting and other aspects of romantic relationships. “If you are used to texting with this person throughout your day, you feel that gap in a different sort of way.”

“Ghosting” has become a popular way to end relationships, especially among young adults, LeFebvre says. The breakup strategy is most often defined as a one-sided ending of all communications. Generally, it comes with little to no warning.

“I usually think of ghosting as unilateral,” says Tara J. Collins, PhD, associate professor of psychology at Winthrop University in South Carolina. “Typically one person makes the decision to cease communication. It could be temporarily or permanently.”

Collins says that, while the term may be relatively new, ghosting or breaking up with someone by avoiding or ignoring them isn’t. She explains that ghosting combines age-old breakup strategies like avoiding the other person and withdrawing from the relationship.

“We live in this environment that has so many different opportunities to communicate with one another digitally,” she says. “That is the only new aspect. You’re using technology to send the message, or not, about your desire to end the relationship.”