Tips to Ease Your Fear of Pooping in Public Places

Maybe you dread the idea of having to poop in a public restroom. Or maybe you instead worry you'll have an accident while you're out on the town. Lots of people have these fears. Take some simple steps to help settle your nerves and your bowels.

Afraid of Using Public Bathrooms? Tackle “toilet anxiety.” Imagine what would happen if someone overheard you using the restroom. Most people can’t go there in their head, because the thought seems too stressful. But if you think of what could happen next -- after they heard you -- that can help ease your fears. “It’s like a child turning on the light to see what the noise is in the closet,” says Simon Rego, PsyD, director of psychology training at Montefiore Medical Center at Albert Einstein College. “It’s never as bad as you think.” Try to go at home. Don’t rush yourself out the door. Since you’ll feel most comfortable using your own bathroom, give yourself enough time to do so before you go out, suggests Jonathan Rosenberg, MD, a gastroenterologist based in Lake Shore, Ill.

Breathe. Feeling anxious can make your urge to go worse, but relaxing can help ease it. “There’s a real brain-gut connection,” Rego says. When you feel yourself getting stressed out, slowly inhale and exhale, breathing into your belly, for a count of 10, he says.