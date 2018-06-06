Your Tummy Rumblings Might Help Diagnose Bowel Disorder

TUESDAY, June 5, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A belt that wraps around your stomach and listens for the telltale sounds of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) may make it easier to spot the notoriously elusive disease.

"IBS is difficult to diagnose because it affects the function of the gut, rather than causing an obvious physical change," explained study lead researcher Barry Marshall. He's professor and director of the Marshall Centre for Infectious Diseases Research and Training at the University of Western Australia.

Doctors are often forced to use either time-consuming or unreliable questionnaires that look for symptoms, or invasive colonoscopies. IBS symptoms can include stomach pain, bloating, and diarrhea and/or constipation.

"These [methods] are costly, uncomfortable and carry risks," Marshall said, "and yet still don't provide a positive diagnosis of IBS. Patients are left confused and feeling not taken seriously by doctors."

The acoustic belt aims to change all that.

"When encountering a patient with possible IBS, [doctors] would first check them for red flags for physical diseases," Marshall noted. "Then send them off to wear our belt. A positive result with the belt would give confidence in the IBS diagnosis, so that both doctor and patients can get started on treatment."

Meanwhile, additional blood tests could be deployed to rule out other potential problems.

Early "proof-of-concept" testing indicates "that it is possible to differentiate between IBS patients and people with healthy guts with 87 percent accuracy," Marshall said.

In 2005, Marshall was awarded the Nobel Prize for his groundbreaking efforts to unearth a bacterial smoking gun for both stomach ulcers and stomach cancer.

Bucking years of belief that ulcers were caused by stress, Marshall set out to prove otherwise in the 1980s. Rather than experiment on others, he turned his own body into a laboratory by swallowing liquid laced with a corkscrew-shaped bacteria called Helicobacter pylori. As he expected, he fell ill.

The finding led to the current routine treatment of ulcers with a round of antibiotics. It also led to making stomach cancer -- a once common illness -- now rare in the developed world.