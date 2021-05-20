Can you boost your chances of pregnancy? There are both medical treatments and natural options to help you and your partner improve reproductive health and, hopefully, make a baby.

What Is Reproductive Health? Each year, millions of adults experience fertility problems that make it hard to conceive. About 85% of couples conceive within 1 year of trying. Often, they’re able to get pregnant within just a few months of trying. The 15% who don’t get pregnant within 1 year of trying have reproductive health or fertility issues, although about half of these couples do conceive within 2 years. “Usually, when a couple comes to my clinic, they’ve already been trying to get pregnant on their own for 6 months to a year. If you’re over 35, it’s a good idea to come in after 6 months of trying. However, some people don’t like medicalization of their private lives, so they may wait years” to see a reproductive endocrinologist or fertility specialist, says Ruben Alvero, MD, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Stanford Medical School.

A rule of thumb is to see a fertility specialist if you've been trying for a year and haven't conceived, or after 6 months if you're a woman age 35 or older. Before you see a fertility specialist, use an over-the-counter ovulation test to track when you ovulate. This usually happens around the 14th day of the menstrual cycle, Alvero says. Try to have intercourse at least every other day from day 10 of your cycle, because each viable egg only lasts about 12 hours in your fallopian tube.