High-Pesticide Produce Not Helpful for Fertility

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Oct. 30, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Couples who are trying to have children should probably be picky about their produce, a new study suggests.

Women were less likely to reproduce if they ate large amounts of fruits and vegetables known to have high levels of pesticide residue, said lead researcher Dr. Jorge Chavarro. He is an associate professor of nutrition and epidemiology with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

In fact, a woman's odds of becoming pregnant increased by 79 percent and her odds of delivering a live birth by 88 percent if once a day she swapped a serving of high-pesticide produce for a fruit or vegetable with less pesticide residue, the researchers found.

So, is organic the way to go? Not necessarily, Chavarro said.

"I don't think there's any reason to buy organic versions of some of the low-pesticide fruits and vegetables," Chavarro said. "Buying the organic version of a low-pesticide food like oranges or avocados is not the best way to minimize exposure to pesticides. A reasonable approach would limit exposure to high-pesticide fruits and vegetables like apples or strawberries."

For the study, Chavarro and his team performed a diet assessment on 325 women undergoing fertility treatments in Boston.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture maintains a pesticide exposure list for a wide range of produce. The investigators used this list to estimate the amount of pesticide each woman was eating with her fruits and veggies, Chavarro explained.

High-pesticide produce includes spinach, strawberries, peppers, grapes, kale, apples and tomatoes, Chavarro said. On the other hand, avocados, beans, onions, plums, cauliflower and oranges typically carry lower levels of pesticide residue.

The researchers found that the women in their study who ate the most pesticide-laced produce were 18 percent less likely to become pregnant and 26 percent less likely to produce a live birth, when compared against women eating fruits and vegetables with the least pesticide exposure.

Prior research has found that pesticides can disrupt hormones in animals, interfering with pregnancy, said Dr. Alan Copperman. He is director of reproductive endocrinology for the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.