Mild Low Thyroid Levels May Affect a Woman's Fertility

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 20, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Having even a slightly underactive thyroid may interfere with a woman's ability to get pregnant, a new Harvard Medical School study has found.

Doctors have known for some time that women with low thyroid hormone levels struggle with fertility, said the study's senior researcher, Dr. Pouneh Fazeli. She's an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and a neuroendocrinologist with Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

But this study suggests that difficulties can arise even when the thyroid -- a butterfly-shaped gland near the throat -- is functioning at the low end of the normal range.

More than a quarter of the women in the study who had unexplained infertility showed signs of a thyroid gland performing at low-normal levels.

Those women were about twice as likely to have higher levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) than women who did not conceive due to known issues with their male partner's sperm count.

TSH is produced by the pituitary gland and tells the thyroid gland to produce more hormones when needed. Elevated TSH levels can indicate an underactive thyroid gland.

"You can imagine how difficult it is to hear there's no obvious explanation for your inability to get pregnant," Fazeli said. "This might help explain some cases of unexplained infertility."

However, the study did not prove a cause-and-effect link, but rather an association.

"What we don't know is whether giving someone in this situation thyroid hormone will actually improve time to conception," Fazeli said. "That's really the critical next step."

About 10 percent of American women of childbearing age have difficulty becoming or staying pregnant, according to the U.S. Office of Women's Health. About 10 to 30 percent of these couples have unexplained infertility.

Hypothyroidism -- diagnosed low thyroid levels -- causes very irregular menstrual cycles, which interfere with ovulation and conception, Fazeli said.

Generally, hypothyroidism is diagnosed when a person has a TSH level of 4.5 or 5, Fazeli said. That shows that the pituitary gland is scrambling to kick-start the thyroid and get more hormone into the body.