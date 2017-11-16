Tank Failure at 2nd Clinic Threatens Eggs, Embryos

Monday, March 12, 2018 -- A second U.S. fertility clinic has reported a malfunction that could potentially affect thousands of frozen eggs and embryos.

The Pacific Fertility Clinic in San Francisco said Sunday that on March 4 there was a liquid nitrogen failure in a storage tank holding thousands of frozen eggs and embryos, the Washington Post reported.

The clinic did not reveal how many eggs and embryos were affected but said the tank contained "several thousand" of them.

Last week, a similar malfunction was reported by the University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center's fertility clinic in Cleveland. The clinic has notified about 700 patients that their frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged, the Post reported.