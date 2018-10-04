Woman Says Parents' Fertility Doctor Is Her Father

April 9, 2018 -- Kelli Rowlette sent a DNA sample to Ancestry.com last year and was surprised by one of the results: a father-daughter match with a man whose name she did not know.

According to a lawsuit made public this week, the man’s name is Gerald Mortimer, MD, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist. Rowlette, 36, would come to find out that he was the fertility doctor for her parents, Howard Fowler and Sally Ashby, now divorced, the lawsuit states.

After discovering the connection, the three filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Pocatello, ID, on March 30. It names Mortimer and his wife, Linda Gay McKinnon Mortimer, as well as Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates of Idaho Falls, alleging medical malpractice, fraud, and breach of contract. Rowlette, Ashby, and Fowler all live in Eastern Washington. Mortimer and his wife live in Bonneville County, ID, according to the lawsuit.

The suit says Rowlette hadn't known that her parents had had trouble conceiving before her birth. In 1980, the couple lived in Idaho Falls and sought Mortimer's help. He recommended that they use both Fowler's sperm and sperm from an anonymous donor for a better chance of conception. He said they could select a donor with traits they desired. The sperm mix would be 85% Fowler's and 15% from an anonymous donor, the lawsuit says.

The couple agreed, paid the fees, and gave specifications for the donor -- a college student who resembled Fowler and was more than 6 feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Although the doctor said he had found a donor that matched the description, he used his own sperm to impregnate Ashby in late summer 1980, the suit says

In May 1981, Mortimer delivered his own biological child, never telling the couple about the true source of the sperm, the lawsuit says. Ashby found out only when Rowlette shared the Ancestry.com results. She in turn told her ex-husband.

Mortimer remained their doctor for years, until they decided to move to Washington. He cried when Ashby let him know they were moving, according to the lawsuit.