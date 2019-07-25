U.S. Fertility Rate At All-Time Low

July 25, 2019 -- The U.S. fertility rate continued to fall last year and reached an all-time low, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The general fertility rate fell 2% between 2017 and 2018 among girls and women ages 15-44, according to a report released Wednesday by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, CNN reported.

By race, fertility rates fell 2% for white and black women, and 3% for Hispanic women. Births among teens ages 15-19 fell 7%, with decreases of 4% among black teens and 8% among white and Hispanic teens.

The rate of preterm births rose from 9.93% to 10.02% and the rate of early-term births rose from 26% to 26.53%, CNN reported.

The proportion of full-term births fell from 57.49% to 57.24% and post-term births declined from 6.58% to 6.2%.

A report released earlier this year by the National Center for Health Statistics said the 2017 U.S. fertility rate continued to fall below what's needed for the population to replace itself, CNN reported.