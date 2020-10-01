Second U.S. Baby Born from Transplanted Uterus

The second U.S. baby born from a transplanted uterus from a deceased donor was delivered by cesarean section in November, it was announced Thursday.

Benjamin Thomas Gobrecht was born to 33-year-old Jennifer Gobrecht, who was born without a uterus, and husband Drew Gobrecht, who live outside of Philadelphia, CNN reported.

Jennifer enrolled in an ongoing trial at Penn Medicine to assess uterine transplantation as a treatment option for infertile women.

The first baby in the U.S. to be born from a transplanted uterus from a deceased donor was delivered last June at the Cleveland Clinic, CNN reported.

The first baby in the world to be born from a transplanted uterus from a deceased donor was an infant girl delivered in Brazil in 2017.

To date, babies born from transplanted uteri have only been delivered by C-section, CNN reported.