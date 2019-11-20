WEDNESDAY, Jan. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Should a dying man be allowed to let doctors harvest his sperm for possible use by strangers after death? Yes, say two medical ethicists in the United Kingdom.

Writing in an article published Jan. 20 in the Journal of Medical Ethics, Drs. Nathan Hodson and Joshua Parker said that such donations would be akin to the organ donor process.

"If it is morally acceptable that individuals can donate their tissues to relieve the suffering of others in 'life-enhancing transplants' for diseases, we see no reason this cannot be extended to other forms of suffering like infertility, which may or may not also be considered a disease," the team wrote.

Hodson is an ethicist at the University of Leicester, while Parker is at the Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester, England.

The authors pointed to the situation for infertile couples in Britain, where demand for donor sperm currently outstrips supply. Giving men the option of adding sperm to the list of bodily items to be harvested and donated after death could help ease that problem, Hodson and Parker said in a journal news release.

Sperm can be collected after death either through electrical stimulation of the prostate gland or surgery, and then frozen until required, the ethicists said. Concerns about the possible transmission of "unhealthy" genes can be eased by doing health checks on both the donor and the sperm.

Dr. Nicol Noyes is chief of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Northwell Health in Manhasset, N.Y. Reading over the new article, she said that posthumous use of donated sperm is something fertility specialists deal with in their practice.

"I have previously created children using gametes [reproductive cells] -- both sperm and eggs -- posthumously, meaning the person was deceased at the time the child was conceived and born," she said. "The person providing the gamete had consented to such, prior to becoming incapacitated with, for example, a terminal cancer or serious metabolic disease."

In her mind, as long as there is informed consent from the donor, and the sperm is considered free of communicable disease, "it would seem reasonable to allow that person to donate sperm with the intent to create a person," Noyes said.