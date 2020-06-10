A Woman's Egg May Prefer One Sperm To Another

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- People have certain qualities they look for in a mate, and now a new study finds that a woman's eggs may be choosy about sperm, too.

Researchers said the findings offer new insight into human reproduction -- showing that eggs will not accept just any sperm, and actually have more say in the union than previously recognized.

In the moments just before fertilization, there is a chemical "conversation" between an egg and sperm, explained John Fitzpatrick, an associate professor at Stockholm University, in Sweden, and leader of the new study.

"The chemical signals released from eggs allow sperm to change their swimming behavior," Fitzpatrick said. "Sperm swim straighter and move towards the egg when they are exposed to the chemical signals. In other words, eggs are releasing sperm-guidance chemicals, like a trail of bread crumbs leading the sperm to the egg, and this can influence fertility."

Based on the new findings, a woman's eggs use those signals preferentially, to better attract sperm from certain men.

The researchers arrived at that conclusion after studying samples of sperm and follicular fluid from couples undergoing infertility treatment. Follicular fluid surrounds eggs and contains the chemicals that draw sperm in.

It turned out that follicular fluid from any one woman was better at attracting sperm from certain men, versus others. And the egg's preferences did not always match with the woman's choice of mate.

It's not clear whether there could be any practical implications for addressing infertility, Fitzpatrick said.

"But," he said, "about one-third of cases of infertility don't have a clear cause. We weren't considering how chemical signals might influence egg-sperm interactions and infertility before. Our work helps open the door to consider this in the future."

The findings were published online June 10 in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Dr. Natan Bar-Chama is president of the Society for Male Reproduction and Urology, in Birmingham, Ala. He cautioned that the findings are based on a small number of couples, and a statistical finding in a study does not always translate into actual physiology.