Study: Want to Have a Baby? Mind Your Alcohol

June 14, 2021 -- Most women know that drinking alcohol during pregnancy can endanger the fetus before they know they’re pregnant and that there’s no established safe amount while pregnant.

What women may not know is that drinking even moderately in the middle and the latter half of the menstrual cycle may reduce the odds of successful conception.

According to a new study of drinking patterns and hormone levels at different monthly stages, moderate intake of alcohol (3-6 drinks a week) and heavy intake (more than 6 per week) during the post-ovulation phase of a woman's cycle can disturb the delicate hormonal sequence needed to conceive. The researchers also found that heavy drinking earlier in a woman's cycle, during ovulation, could also disrupt conception.

The message? If you want a baby, don’t wait until that much-anticipated missed period to cut back on drinking.

“The take-home message from our study is that if you want to get pregnant, don’t have more than one drink a day at any time during your menstrual cycle, and have less than half a drink during ovulation and after ovulation in the implantation period,” says lead author Kira C. Taylor, PhD, an associate professor of epidemiology and population health at the University of Louisville in Kentucky.

“Alcohol’s impact on [the likelihood of conception] has been suspected since the 1990s but has not been well-studied,” says Nishath A. Ali, MD, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. “Moderate and heavy drinkers generally take longer to conceive and are at higher risk of needing an infertility evaluation,” she says.

Already, women who are having fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilization are advised to cut back on drinking.

Published June 9 in the journal Human Reproduction, the study, begun in 2017, looked at alcohol and fecundability -- that is, the chance of becoming pregnant in a single menstrual cycle. It analyzed data from 413 women, ages 19 to 41, who completed daily diaries on alcohol intake, including the number of drinks and type (beer, wine, or liquor) for a maximum of 19 months of follow-up. Participants were mainly white, non-Hispanic, and married with some college education.