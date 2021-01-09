Men Over 50 Less Likely to Have a Baby With IVF

Aug. 31, 2021 -- Men over 50 years old have a lower chance of having a baby through in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to a recent study.

The study, published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, comes as delayed parenthood becomes more common. According to a 2017 study, the average age of first-time fathers in America increased from 27 in 1975 to 31 in 2015. The average age of first-time mothers increased from 21 in 1970 to 27 in 2019, according to data from the CDC. Meanwhile, data on conceptions in England and Wales found that 15% of babies born in 2016 had a father older than 40 years old.

While it’s well-known that a woman’s chance of having a baby through IVF decreases with age, the impact of a man’s age is less clear, the researchers wrote in the new study.

For the study, researchers examined data on how often couples had a baby after going through IVF with a fresh, not frozen, embryo formed from the couples’ own eggs or sperm between December 2009 and August 2018 at the Centre for Reproductive and Genetic Health in London. Although the center performed more than 24,000 total IVF cycles during that time, the researchers only analyzed about 5,000 that met their criteria.

Overall, couples had a baby after about 40% of the 5,000 IVF cycles. When the researchers analyzed the outcomes for fathers in different age groups, they found that the rate of couples having babies after an IVF cycle decreased with the father’s age. More specifically, it was almost 50% for men under the age of 35, 41% for men ages 36-40, about 35% for men ages 41-45, and 32% for men between the ages of 46 and 50. Men older than 50 had a significantly lower chance of having a baby -- 30%.

Rates of clinical pregnancy, meaning that doctors were able to detect a baby’s heartbeat 6-7 weeks into pregnancy, also decreased with the father’s age. Couples in which the father was under 35 years old had a clinical pregnancy in 50% of cycles, while those in which the father was over 50 had a 30% rate of clinical pregnancy. But the researchers said fathers’ ages did not appear to affect the risk of miscarriage.