Jan. 24, 2022 -- Kim Tranell had egg retrieval, a key procedure in her fourth and final cycle of in vitro fertilization, on March 16, 2020 -- the day before the American Society for Reproductive Medicine suggested halting fertility treatments due to COVID-19.

In the time between that procedure and the embryo transfer -- the final step of the process -- the rest of the cycle was postponed.

Tranell and her husband had been trying for a baby since 2017. One miscarriage, countless doctor appointments, and $45,000 later, they were forced to put their plans on hold even further.

“It was devastating,” says Tranell, 39, of Brooklyn, NY. “It was really, really hard to feel like something we'd been waiting so long for and trying so hard for was now indefinitely on hold.”

The emotional blow was made worse by the stress of the pandemic, she says.

“There were all these jokes about how there would be a pandemic baby boom, and for us it was the opposite,” she says. “Our hopes were taken away at the same time everything else in our lives had slowed down or stopped.”