March 25, 2022 -- Jen Gunter, MD, refuses to stay silent when she sees misleading claims about women’s health products.

In fact, the world’s most famous -- and outspoken -- OB/GYN (as described by The Guardian), is on a social media mission to speak up whenever she sees companies or governments “prey on women’s health and vaginal shame.”

With nearly 400,000 followers, Gunter never shies away from a controversy.

Just this week, she railed against vitamin and supplement maker Olly’s vaginal probiotic, taking the company to task for its product premise and objectionable ad copy.

WebMD caught up with the San Francisco-based doctor and author of two books, The Vagina Bible and The Menopause Manifesto. The following interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

WebMD: So these Olly capsules purport to be “Probiotics for Your Panty Hamster.” What was your reaction to this?

Gunter: Seeing the word “panty hamsters” is so egregious. I’m so used to baseline vaginal opportunism, but this was just absolutely egregious and I had to call it out.