Sperm Counts Rebound When Obese Men Shed Pounds

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When men shed extra pounds and keep them off, the health benefits may extend all the way to their sperm count, a new study finds.

The study, of nearly 50 men with obesity, found that those who lost weight by following a low-calorie diet improved their sperm count by about 40%. But there was a catch: They needed to keep the weight off to maintain the higher sperm count.

And in this case, the weight loss was fairly substantial: After an eight-week low-calorie diet, study participants had lost an average 36 pounds.

Both the weight loss and rise in sperm count were rapid -- and striking, according to Dr. Bobby Najari, a urologist who reviewed the findings.

"I was impressed by the impact on sperm count in such a short time span," said Najari, an assistant professor and director of the Male Infertility Program at NYU Langone Health in New York City.