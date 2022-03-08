Neighborhood May Affect a Couple's Odds of Conceiving

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Where you live may affect your fertility, a new study suggests.

People who live in economically deprived neighborhoods are about 20% less likely to conceive, compared to people from areas with more resources, researchers said.

Investments in deprived neighborhoods that address economic disparities may improve fertility in those areas, according to the authors, who researched "fecundability," or the probability of becoming pregnant each month.

"There are dozens of studies looking at how your neighborhood environment is associated with adverse birth outcomes, but the pre-conception period is heavily under-studied from a structural standpoint," explained study author Mary Willis, a postdoctoral scholar in Oregon State University's College of Public Health and Human Sciences.

"Turns out, before you're even conceived, there may be things affecting your health," she said in a university news release.

The study used data from an ongoing research project from Boston University known as the Pregnancy Study Online (PRESTO).