Antibiotics Tied to Higher Kidney Stone Risk

FRIDAY, May 11, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- If you or your child is taking an antibiotic, new research suggests you might want to watch closely for signs that kidney stones might be developing.

"We found that five classes of commonly prescribed antibiotics were associated with an increased risk of kidney stones," explained study author Dr. Gregory Tasian.

That increased risk appeared to linger for three to five years, and pediatric patients were the most vulnerable to developing the painful condition.

The findings echoed those of prior studies, "although we did not know which specific classes of antibiotics would be associated with an increased risk of stones and which ones would not," Tasian added.

Tasian is an assistant professor of urology and epidemiology with the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

The five antibiotic classes newly linked to kidney stone risk included sulfas (Bactrim, Gantanol); cephalosporins (Keflex); fluoroquinolones (Cipro); nitrofurantoin/methenamine (Macrobid, Hiprex); and broad-spectrum penicillins. No risk was observed among seven other classes of oral antibiotics.

Tasian stressed that this doesn't mean people should avoid antibiotics when they're truly needed.

"Antibiotics have saved millions of lives and are needed to prevent death and serious harm from infections," he said. "The benefits outweigh the potential harms. These results don't suggest that antibiotics should not be prescribed when indicated."

However, they do support "the judicious and appropriate use of antibiotics, and reducing inappropriate use of antibiotics," Tasian noted.

One kidney expert agreed that the proper use of the drugs is a balancing act.

"This study is another reminder that physicians have to be mindful of potential adverse effects of antibiotics and need to promote appropriate antibiotic stewardship. This is especially true since many antibiotics may be unwarranted," said Dr. Maria DeVita, training program director for nephrology at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

According to the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, kidney stones arise following mineral build-up in a patient's urine.

In some cases, small solid pebbles pass through the urinary tract without symptoms, while other people experience blood in the urine alongside sharp pain in the back, side, lower abdomen or groin.