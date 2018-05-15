Melania Trump Hospitalized After Kidney Surgery

May 15, 2018 -- First Lady Melania Trump remains hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after having what White House officials said was a successful procedure Monday to treat a benign kidney condition.

Trump, 48, had what is known as an arterial embolization, according to a statement from her office Monday. She had an unspecified problem with her kidney.

"This morning, first lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful, and there were no complications," the first lady's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said in the statement.

"Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere."

Trump’s surgery marked the first time a first lady had a serious medical procedure while in the White House since Nancy Reagan had a mastectomy in October 1987. Rosalynn Carter also had surgery to remove a benign lump from her breast in April 1977. Weeks after Betty Ford became first lady, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a mastectomy in September 1974.

President Donald Trump took a helicopter to Walter Reed to visit his wife before and after the surgery and tweeted that she was in "good spirits" and that it was a "successful procedure."

The White House did not elaborate on what specific condition made surgery necessary. Although arterial embolization can treat a kidney tumor, medical specialists say it can also be used in cases of a benign abnormal growth, a cyst, or fibroid.

Embolizations are generally used to cut off the supply of blood to a tumor or growth to shrink it.

Two urologists who have no personal knowledge of the first lady’s condition told the Chicago Tribune the most likely explanation for the procedure is a kind of noncancerous kidney tumor called an angiomyolipoma.

They tend to happen in middle-aged women, and if they become large enough, they can cause bleeding, said Keith Kowalczyk, MD, of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

"The treatment of choice" is an embolization to cut off the blood supply so the growth shrinks, added Lambros Stamatakis, MD, of MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Such benign tumors often have no symptoms and are often found when people get medical scans for another reason. But sometimes they cause pain, a bump, or other symptoms.

Angiomyolipomas have become more commonly diagnosed in recent years as advances in ultrasound, CT scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and other imaging techniques have made them easier for specialists to identify.