Aug. 17, 2022 – If you’re having surgery to remove a kidney stone and doctors discover other, smaller stones nearby, it’s safer to go ahead and have them all removed at once, a new study suggests.

Dealing with those smaller stones, which may be in the opposite kidney or in the urethra, led to fewer trips to the emergency room, fewer future surgeries, and prevented those stones from getting bigger, according to a small randomized study published Aug. 10 in TheNew England Journal of Medicine.

"Whether to remove small, asymptomatic kidney stones is a common surgical decision that currently lacks specific guidelines," wrote Mathew D. Sorensen, MD, from the University of Washington School of Medicine in St. Louis, and colleagues. The debate "has even extended to dueling editorials by experts in the field."

The new study results add "to a growing body of evidence” that supports removing all known kidney stones at once, they wrote.

In an editorial published alongside the study, David S. Goldfarb, MD, wrote that tools doctors use to remove stones have gotten smaller and more flexible, which has helped make these kinds of procedures more successful.