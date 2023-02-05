May 2, 2023 – Your kidneys may be hailing the "COVID-19 diet."

Some patients prone to kidney stones lowered the amount of sodium and calcium they consumed in 2020 as they switched to home cooking during the pandemic lockdowns, and the reductions have persisted even as restaurants have reopened.

Researchers from the Department of Urology at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, NY, reported the findings recently at the 2023 meeting of the American Urology Association.

"Subjectively, we noticed our friends, families and our patients reporting that they starting cooking more at home and started eating less out at restaurants; one patient called it the 'COVID-19 diet,' " said David Schulsinger, MD, an associate professor of urology at Stony Brook and the senior author of the study.

Restaurants were closed in New York state starting in March 2020.

Schulsinger said reducing the intake of sodium can lower the risk for hypernatriuria or hypercalciuria (too much sodium or calcium in the urine, respectively), thus lowering the risk for kidney stones, because home cooking allows patients greater control over how they season their food.