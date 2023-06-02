JULIA ROTOW: I'm Dr. Julia Rotow. I'm a thoracic medical oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts. So EGFR-mutated lung cancer is a subset of lung cancer diagnoses that's most likely to affect younger individuals and individuals with a minimal or absent history of tobacco use. And this occurs in approximately 15% to 20% of lung cancer in this country. Overseas, for example, in Asian countries, that rate can be as high as 50% to 60%. So it's an important subset of lung cancer to identify a diagnosis.

JULIA ROTOW: So there are many risk factors for lung cancer. And it is correct that a history of tobacco use or current tobacco use is indeed a risk and does elevate the chances of lung cancer. That's why lung cancer screening is so critical, particularly for those with this history. But that's not the only risk for lung cancer. And in fact, lung cancer can also strike those you might not expect, so those, for example, without history of tobacco use, younger patients. And this is really where the data for EGFR mutations becomes critical.

We know that for young people or people who never smoked with a diagnosis of lung cancer, their chance of having what's called a driver mutation-- mutation in their cancer that has caused this cancer to form-- can be quite high. Over 50%-- maybe even more than 75%-- might have one. And these can be treated with targeted therapy pills in many circumstances. EGFR is the most common of these driver mutations. And as I said before, it's most common in young people, young women, and in those of Asian descent.