Drinking alcohol is strongly linked with cancers all over the body, from the head and neck to the breasts, liver, colon, and rectum. But studies haven’t shown a clear connection between alcohol and lung cancer.

But drinking often goes hand in hand with other cancer-causing habits, like smoking, which is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer. Alcohol also doesn’t mix well with some commonly used cancer meds. So while studies have had scattered results as to a direct cause and effect, experts say it’s still important to understand alcohol’s role in your lung health. And it’s crucial to avoid drinking during and after lung cancer treatment.

“The evidence for [alcohol causing] lung cancer is inconsistent and is considered limited,” says Marji McCullough, a registered dietitian and senior scientific director of epidemiology research for the American Cancer Society. But she says that when it comes to studying lung cancer, alcohol can be a major confounder: an outside factor that makes it hard to trace the root cause of a certain medical condition.

Researchers are looking into alcohol’s possible role in causing or speeding the progress of cancers, says Kathy Jung, PhD, who directs the Division of Metabolism and Health Effects at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Although they haven’t found any clear answers, there’s broad evidence that drinking too much raises inflammation throughout the body as well as in separate tissues.

If the swelling is chronic, or ongoing, it might help set the stage for cancer to form or grow worse, Jung notes. Oxidative stress, which happens when the balance of healthy antioxidants in your cells and tissues is threatened, can further damage your lungs.