How Genes Affect Lung Cancer

EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor) is probably the most common one. About 10%-15% of non-small-cell lung cancers are EGFR-positive, which means they have a cancer mutation of the EGFR gene.

It’s what doctors call a “driver mutation,” which means it’s the reason why there's cancer at all. This mutation is often in certain people with lung cancer, such as:

Nonsmokers

Women

People of Asian or East Asian heritage

Those with lung adenocarcinoma (a type of lung cancer)

Young adults with lung cancer (Half of these cases are EGFR-positive.)

But everyone with a non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) diagnosis should get an EGFR test, not just those in these high-risk groups, Wakelee says.

“It's really critical that every non-small-cell lung cancer tumor is tested for EGFR, regardless of stage,” she says.

And not just for EGFR. There are at least seven more gene biomarkers that your doctor should test for if they diagnose you with lung cancer.

They include:

ALK

ROS1

RET

MET

BRAF

NTRK

HER2

Each accounts for up to 5% of NSCLC cases.

The reason these tests are so critical for people with NSCLC is that scientists have designed targeted cancer therapies for tumors with these particular gene mutations.

“If we find a tumor mutation, we can treat it with a better medication -- often a better-tolerated medication in addition to being more effective,” Wakelee says. "That's true now for eight different genes, and so it's really important that tumors are tested for those before treatment has started, whenever possible.”

In simple terms, these drugs target a protein that's stuck in the “on” position and turn it "off."

You can take most of the targeted medications as a pill at home instead of chemotherapy by IV at the hospital. And they’re not only more effective, they’re usually far easier on your system than other cancer treatments, Wakelee says.

When there’s a viable gene to target, these therapies shrink tumors more than chemotherapy or immunotherapy, and the treatment often works longer.

For people with early stage NSCLC who have had surgery, an EGFR drug called osimertinib (Tagrisso) can delay the cancer's return and make it less likely that the cancer will spread to the brain.

People with stage IV EGFR-positive NSCLC can get also get Tagrisso because it’s much more likely to shrink the tumor and work longer than any other type of treatment.

Small-cell lung cancer doesn’t have any approved targeted therapies yet, though clinical trials continue to explore the possibility.