How I Found My Lung Cancer Community

If you need one-on-one support, many groups have buddy programs, which match you with someone with similar interests and challenges. Most groups also have resources or message boards for caregivers and families. This is important because emotional distress, especially depression, is common among caregivers.

Practical support

Support groups can be a great source for finding almost anything you need. Whether it’s a ride somewhere, food delivery, short-term housing, or learning more about disability insurance and the costs of treatment, support groups have you covered, says Cancer Support Community CEO Kim Thiboldeaux.

The Cancer Support Community isn’t specifically for people who have lung cancer. It has (virtual) wellness classes and programs that may be helpful for anyone affected by the disease. It also has a 7-day-a-week counseling line staffed by social workers trained to work with cancer patients.

“We help you from step one all the way through the process,” Thiboldeaux says. “We spend as much time on the phone with you as we need to, and there’s no limit to how many times you can call back. Patients are always shocked because they’re used to 5-minute doctor visits. If our counselors don’t know the answer to a question, they’ll find out.”

Education and advice

Many people with lung cancer say they learn more about their disease from their support group than their doctors.

“These people understand my disease, its treatments, and mistreatments. They have useful tips and tricks that work,” says Tom Galli, a Texas-based moderator on the LUNGevity message board. “I still recall the suggestion that I eat a bowl of plain rice each morning before taking Tarceva [a chemotherapy drug that can cause diarrhea]. Tarceva laughed at Imodium but respected the rice.”

According to McGuigan, shared medical information helps patients learn about the latest treatments, the right questions to ask their medical team, and how to speak up for themselves. “It lets us advocate with more information and more intelligence,” he says.

Rower agrees. “Not everyone can be treated in a major academic center. [In the group,] you find out pretty quickly what the standard of care should be and what to ask for if you don’t get it.”