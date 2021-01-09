The Link Between Chronic Inflammation and Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a serious health problem and the top cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. each year. Scientists have discovered a few causes for this type of cancer, such as cigarette smoke, but continue to explore other reasons. One factor under investigation is a link between long-term (chronic) inflammation and lung cancer.

What Is Inflammation?

When you get an injury, like a cut to your skin, you may notice that the area gets red and swollen. That’s inflammation, and it’s your body’s normal healing response to an injury. It starts when the damaged tissue releases chemicals. Then, your white blood cells trigger other cells to split and grow to build back tissue and help heal the area.

When the cut is healed up, that’s usually the end of the inflammatory process. This is called acute inflammation.

But there’s another kind: chronic inflammation, which is hidden deep within your body. It can happen even if you’re not hurt, and it doesn’t stop when it should.

Like a scale, your body works to balance between “good” and “bad” inflammation. When this scale tips toward chronic inflammation, it can damage your DNA and, over time, trigger cancer cells. For example, people who have chronic inflammatory bowel diseases like ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease are more likely to get colon cancer.

Chronic inflammation affects your whole body, so it’s impossible to pinpoint one specific cause of it. Scientists think ongoing infections, unusual immune reactions to normal tissues, and conditions like obesity may be some possible reasons.