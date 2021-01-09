The Best Lung Cancer Blogs

Personal Blogs

A good blog shows the reality of what it’s like to live with this disease, Freeman-Daily says. But she says it should also show you that life can go on. “I think it helps to find blogs where people are trying to find a positive way to live with lung cancer and despite lung cancer, even when you feel crappy,” she says.

A few examples:

Life and Breath: Outliving Lung Cancer. Olson started her blog more than a decade ago. You can search for her takes on topics like parenting, side effects, and even dying. “She has a very good way of describing what she’s experiencing but also living in the moment and taking advantage of that,” Freeman-Daily says.

Olson says her blog is real but upbeat. “If things are going badly, I will share that. But I also have a sense of humor. And I try to keep a positive goal on the horizon so people who come to my blog don’t leave feeling worse.”

You’ll also find out what it’s like when Olson switches to a new clinical trial. She says she’s now on her fifth.

Every Breath I Take. Lisa Goldman is a mother in her 40s living with lung cancer. She includes info about books to read, other blogs to check out, and anecdotes about her own life. “She tends to be very humorous,” Olson says. “And I appreciate that.”

Gray Connections. This blog by Freeman-Daily has a very different style, Olson says. It’s geared toward those who want to learn why certain cancer treatments are used or what research is out there.

Freeman-Daily, who has an engineering background, says she likes to break down the science and experience of cancer in simple terms. “The feedback I get back from my blog that means the most to me is when somebody says, ‘I couldn’t explain to my family what it was like to have this, so I just showed them your blog. You said it exactly how I feel.’”