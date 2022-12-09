How I Decided to Hold Out for the Best Lung Cancer Treatment

By Leah Phillips, as told to Janie McQueen

I was diagnosed with lung cancer in December 2019. I never even tried a cigarette. I didn’t grow up around secondhand smoke. But at first, before I had biomarker testing, doctors told me they hoped I’d be alive at Christmas the following year.

In September 2019, it started with a cough that was persistent and didn’t go away. Eventually I was misdiagnosed with pneumonia. Then I went in for another CT scan and it showed lytic lesions -- cancer spots -- in my spine. A bone biopsy showed they’d spread from my lung to my spine and pelvis.

The oncologist diagnosed me with stage IV lung cancer and was ready to start me on chemo and immunotherapy. Meanwhile, my husband connected with Dr. Leora Horn at Vanderbilt University Medical Center by email over Christmas break. She said, “Absolutely, do not let her put one drug in her body.” She wanted me to do biomarker testing, and if I were to start chemo or immunotherapy, it could cause a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) drug treatment I might try instead to not work.