Can a Wellness App Help People With Lung Cancer?

Thanks to earlier detection, gene testing, and new treatments, people with lung cancer are living longer, healthier lives. Deaths from the most common type of lung cancer fell by 6.3% every year from 2013 through 2016, according to a study published in August 2020.

If you’ve been diagnosed with lung cancer, it’s important to think about steps you can take -- in partnership with your doctor -- to manage your care and maintain a healthy lifestyle so you can live well for as long as possible. One type of tool that can help: mobile apps.

“Apps are like your own personal mini-medical record,” says Cedric “Jamie” Rutland, MD, a pulmonary and critical care doctor in California and a national spokesperson for the American Lung Association. “They can take all the information about you, your condition, your treatment, and other important topics and organize it in a way that’s easily accessible.”

Apps can also offer education about your disease and, in some cases, connect you with your medical care team or a supportive community of other people living with the condition.