What No One Tells You About Lung Cancer

What you think you know about lung cancer is a drop in the bucket compared with the uncertainty you may face once you, or someone near to you, has been diagnosed with the disease. Ashley Stringer knows from experience.

Stringer, a compliance manager for a municipal power company in Edmonds, OK, knew a little about cancer just from being around friends and relatives who had it. But about 3 years ago, she was diagnosed, out of the blue, with lung cancer. She was 34 at the time, with a husband and two young children.

"When I heard those words, it was pretty earth-shattering. There were a lot of emotions, and it was immediate," Stringer says. "'I don't want to die. This isn't supposed to happen. I'm too young for this. This happens to old people, right?' It was just complete shock and fear -- a lot of fear and anxiety."

The deluge of questions came soon after. It didn't take long for Stringer to find out that there are some things about lung cancer that people may not tell you. Here’s what to know about the disease.