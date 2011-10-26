Too Few Smokers Get Lifesaving Lung Cancer Tests

WEDNESDAY, May 16, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Less than 2 percent of the 7 million Americans who are or once were heavy smokers get screened for lung cancer, new research shows.

"Our analysis reveals a markedly low and inadequate rate of lung cancer screening for both 2016 and 2017," said study author Dr. Danh Pham. He's a chief fellow in the department of hematology/oncology at the University of Louisville's James Graham Brown Cancer Center.

Pham pointed to several possible reasons why such a high-risk group would not get screened.

"It is only speculation at this point, but I believe it to be a combination of provider responsibility, as well as patient awareness," he said.

"Controversy unfortunately still exists among providers of the cost benefit of screening," he explained, "while patients at risk of lung cancer also lack adequate awareness of the benefits of screening."

Pham added, "unfortunately, lung cancer screening does not have national attention the way that, for instance, breast cancer does."

What's more, given that smoking is the big driver of lung cancer, many patients "may be reluctant to get screening if a potential cancer diagnosis would be confirmation of a poor lifestyle choice," Pham said.

The late age at which lung cancer is typically diagnosed -- 70, on average -- may also undermine screening efforts, he said, as seniors with a history of smoking embrace a "fatalism mentality."

Still, guidelines issued by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force in 2013 say smokers between the ages of 55 and 80 -- whose habit amounts to a pack-a-day for 30 years and otherwise show no symptoms of disease -- should get new low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) screening.

According to lung experts, prior research suggests that such scans do, in fact, catch early signs of a scourge that claims the lives of more than 154,000 men and women in the United States every year.

For its part, the American Lung Association advises smokers and former-smokers aged 55 to 74 -- including those who quit within the last 15 years -- to discuss lung cancer screening with their doctors. Those who already have symptoms, such as coughing up blood or weight loss, should more aggressively explore diagnostic options, which may or may not include an LDCT.