Lung Cancer Rate Now Rising Faster in Young Women

WEDNESDAY, May 23, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- In a reversal of historical patterns, lung cancer is now more common among young U.S. women than men, a new study finds.

The good news, researchers found, is that over the past two decades, lung cancer rates among 35- to 54-year-old Americans have dropped across the board. But the decline has been steeper among men so that now, incidence of the disease is higher in white and Hispanic women born since the mid-1960s.

Among blacks and Asian-Americans, meanwhile, women have caught up with men, according to findings published in the May 24 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

The question now is why, said lead researcher Dr. Ahmedin Jemal of the American Cancer Society.

"The higher incidence among women is not fully explained by smoking," he said.

About 85 percent of lung cancer cases in the United States are related to smoking, according to Jemal. So it's logical to think that smoking habits would account for shifting patterns in lung cancer.

It's true, Jemal said, that American women and men have become increasingly similar in their smoking rates. But men still typically smoke more cigarettes per day. And among Hispanic Americans, he said, smoking remains more common among men than women.

Jemal could only guess about why the lung cancer rate has fallen to a greater degree among men. One possibility, he said, is that female smokers who quit have a slower decrease in their lung cancer risk compared male smokers.

He noted that women and men tend to differ in the types of lung cancer they develop. A form called adenocarcinoma is more common in women -- and the risk of that lung cancer typically dips at a slower rate among former smokers, compared with other forms of the disease.

Some research has suggested women might be more biologically vulnerable to the damaging effects of cigarette smoke. But so far, Jemal said, studies have come to mixed conclusions.

Regardless of the explanation, he said, the message for smokers is clear: Quit as soon as you can.