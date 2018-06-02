Could a Blood Test Spot Lung Cancer Early?

SATURDAY, June 2, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Genetic blood testing is showing potential as a means of catching some early stage cancers, researchers are reporting.

For example, a panel of three different genetic tests was able to detect early stage lung cancer about half of the time in people who'd already been diagnosed with the disease.

The tests also detected late-stage lung cancers about 9 out of 10 times, the researchers said.

The findings were reported Saturday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting, in Chicago.

"This is proof of principle that broad genome-wide sequencing has the ability to find cancer, and sometimes early stage curable cancer," said lead study author Dr. Geoffrey Oxnard. He's an associate professor of medicine at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, both in Boston.

"That creates an opportunity for further development as a cancer detection or screening assay," he said.

Cancer survival rates soar when tumors are detected in their earliest stages, the researchers said in background notes. Having a blood test that can detect early cancers would save countless lives.

Tumors regularly shed DNA fragments that circulate in the bloodstream. These fragments, called cell-free DNA, are already analyzed to help cancer doctors choose targeted gene-based therapies for people with advanced lung cancer, the researchers said.

Oxnard and his colleagues want to take that a step further, by developing a test that uses cell-free DNA to catch cancers as early as possible.

Their overall effort, the Circulating Cell-Free Genome Atlas (CCGA) study, has enrolled more than 12,000 of a planned 15,000 participants across the United States and Canada.

The ASCO meeting report represents some of the first results from the larger study. In it, the researchers used genetic tests to analyze the blood of 127 people who had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The three tests looked for both cancer mutations and changes in genetic function that can indicate cancer, the researchers said.

The tests detected early stage lung cancer between 38 and 51 percent of the time, and late-stage cancers between 87 and 89 percent of the time.