Drug a New Weapon Against Advanced Lung Tumors

SUNDAY, June 3, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A cancer drug that boosts the immune system outperforms chemotherapy in fighting advanced lung cancer, a new trial shows.

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) extended life four to eight months longer than chemotherapy in lung cancer patients whose immune systems had been duped by their cancer cells.

"This trial shows that pembrolizumab used alone improves survival as opposed to chemotherapy," said lead researcher Dr. Gilberto Lopes, a medical oncologist with the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Health System.

But while Keytruda works better than chemotherapy, the combination of the two is likely to be the best first choice for treatment of lung cancer, Lopes added.

"We do believe based on a study presented about a month ago that the combination of chemotherapy plus pembrolizumab probably is better than pembrolizumab alone," Lopes said. "What we likely will see as the new standard of care is for us to combine both drugs."

Keytruda fights cancer by "taking the brakes away from the immune system so our own defense cells can recognize cancer cells and kill them," Lopes explained.

The drug has also worked well against other cancers. When former President Jimmy Carter was diagnosed with melanoma that had spread to his brain several years ago, it was Keytruda that threw the cancer into remission by curtailing the action of a protein known as PD-L1.

PD-L1 is found on cancer cells, and it essentially shoos away the immune system, fooling it into thinking that cancerous tissue is normal and healthy. Keytruda blocks that interference, allowing killer immune cells to find and destroy the cancer.

Usually, tumors with larger amounts of PD-L1 respond better to treatment with pembrolizumab. But some studies have shown that similar immunotherapies also have been effective against tumors with little or no detectable PD-L1, the researchers said in background notes.

To see just how effective pembrolizumab can be across the board, Lopes and his colleagues randomly assigned 1,274 patients with advanced lung cancer to receive either pembrolizumab or chemotherapy. Average follow-up time was almost 13 months.