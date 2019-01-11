Justice Ginsburg Is Cancer Free, Court Says

Jan. 11, 2019 -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s recovery from surgery for lung cancer last month is “on track,” court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg says in a statement today.

Tests after her surgery show no evidence of cancer and no more treatment is necessary. Ginsburg, 85, will work from home next week and contribute to case decisions based on briefs and transcripts of oral arguments, Arberg says.

This was Ginsburg’s third bout with cancer. She had a small, early-stage pancreatic tumor removed in 2009. She was treated for a small, early-stage colon tumor in 1999.