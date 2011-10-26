Lung Cancer Report Delivers Good, Bad News

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 13, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- More Americans are surviving lung cancer in recent years, but very few people at high risk are getting the recommended screening.

Those are the highlights from the latest "State of Lung Cancer" report from the American Lung Association (ALA), published Nov. 13.

There are positive trends, including the survival numbers: Compared with a decade ago, the five-year survival rate among lung cancer patients was 26% higher in 2015.

In addition, fewer Americans are being diagnosed with the disease. Over the same period, new lung cancer cases declined by 19%.

Then there's the bad news: Most Americans with lung cancer are still being diagnosed at a later stage, when the odds of a cure are low. So even now, only about 22% of all lung cancer patients survive for five years.

That's despite the fact that screening for lung cancer is available and recommended for certain high-risk people: adults aged 55 to 80 who are currently heavy smokers, or who quit within the past 15 years.

That guideline was issued in 2013 by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a government-funded panel of medical experts. The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) has similar recommendations.

Yet in 2018, the ALA report found, only 4% of eligible Americans were screened for lung cancer.

Why? In general, it takes time for new screening recommendations to make their way into practice, explained Dr. Andrea McKee, a medical adviser to the ALA.

But with lung cancer screening, McKee said, there are also some specific obstacles. Using CT scans for that purpose is "completely new," she noted, and the resources are not necessarily in place in a given local area.

Beyond logistics, though, many Americans -- including doctors -- may not have all the facts on lung cancer screening.

"There's a lot of misinformation out there, in the media and even in the medical literature that doctors read," McKee said.

One issue relates to "false positives" -- where a screening test incorrectly suggests cancer is present.

The odds of a false positive with CT lung cancer screening are "quite low," McKee said: "There's about a 10% chance on the first exam, and then it goes down afterward because the radiologist has that first [scan] to use for comparison."