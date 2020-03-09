Spread of Coronavirus Cancels Travel and Events

March 9, 2020 -- Johnny “Jet” DiScala, a veteran travel blogger and influencer based in Los Angeles, decided to celebrate turning 50 by splurging on an 8-day around-the-world trip. He’d planned to meet his best friend in Europe last month, and they’d fly together to Singapore, then go on to Bangkok and Hong Kong for a few days before returning to the U.S.

They had already bought nonrefundable business-class tickets with a mix of cash and frequent flyer miles. But in January, they heard news reports about the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, followed by confirmed cases in the Asian countries they planned to visit.

The two friends, who have young children at home, began to reconsider going to Asia. DiScala reached out to his blog readers and Facebook followers and asked them whether he should cancel his trip.

“I was amazed by how many people said I should not go, including airline executives and friends based in Asia,” he says.

Many other travelers who are booking trips or have booked trips with travel advisers are also wondering whether it is safe to go and whether they should cancel their trip.

“It’s up to the individual traveler to make that decision, depending on their risk tolerance and hopefully with objective third-party information from the CDC and State Department. The message to travelers is that it depends on many variables, including their health condition, their destination, and time of year,” says Erika Richter, senior director of communications for the American Society of Travel Advisors.

The timing of the trip matters, she says. “If someone is planning a trip in 2 weeks on spring break to an impacted area of Europe, they will have a different discussion with their family, friends, or travel adviser than if they are going to Europe 6 months from now.”

Because spring break and summer vacations are fairly set travel periods, there will “certainly be travelers who continue to move forward, given the time and investment they’ve made,” says Richter. But she cautioned that it’s premature to know the full impact of the coronavirus epidemic on spring break travel.