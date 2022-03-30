Screening CT Scans for Lung Cancer Have Saved More Than 10,000 Lives

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, March 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More than 10,000 American lives have been saved since lung cancer screening was introduced for high-risk people who are over 55 and have a history of smoking, a new study shows.

But many poor people and those in ethnic/racial minority groups are still missing out on the benefits of screening for the world's leading cause of cancer death, researchers noted.

To assess the impacts of the 2013 introduction of low-dose CT scans for high-risk people in the United States, the researchers analyzed data from two large cancer registries.

They found a 3.9% per year increase in early (stage 1) detection of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and an average 11.9% per year increase in median all-cause survival from 2014 to 2018.

Those increases in the early detection saved 10,100 U.S. lives, according to the authors of the study, published March 30 in the BMJ.