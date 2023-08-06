Cancer Centers Say Drug Shortages Are Impacting Patient Care

THURSDAY, June 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) – A new survey of cancer centers find that chemotherapy shortages are affecting most of them, prompting last-minute changes in treatment for numerous types of cancer.

About 93% of the centers surveyed said they were experiencing shortages of the drug carboplatin, while 70% were short on cisplatin. Together, these platinum chemotherapies can treat and even cure cancers, including lung, breast, prostate and many leukemias and lymphomas.

“This is an unacceptable situation. We are hearing from oncologists and pharmacists across the country who have to scramble to find appropriate alternatives for treating their patients with cancer right now,” Dr. Robert Carlson, chief executive officer at National Comprehensive Cancer Network, said in a news release on the widespread shortages.

“We were relieved by survey results that show patients are still able to get lifesaving care, but it comes at a burden to our overtaxed medical facilities. We need to work together to improve the current situation and prevent it from happening again in the future,” Carlson added.