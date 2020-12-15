How Does Alcohol Affect COPD?

If you have COPD , managing the symptoms and making lifestyle changes can be one of the most important parts of your treatment plan.

Can I Drink Alcohol if I Have COPD?

The short answer is “it depends.”

In general, having a few drinks in moderation is OK.

“One or two drinks a day has not been shown to impact COPD,” says Neil Schachter, MD, a COPD specialist at Mount Sinai Health System.

But as COPD gets worse, it might be time to take another look at your drinking habits. It’s important for those living with COPD to follow a treatment plan. This can include taking medication, getting a flu shot every year, and getting a pneumonia shot regularly, Schachter says. If you smoke, it’s important that you try to kick the habit, he says.

But what about drinking alcohol?

“One or two drinks a week may reduce anxiety,” Schachter says.

But if you feel stuffy, have a runny nose, trouble breathing, or any other signs of an allergic reaction when drinking alcohol, you should stop drinking completely, he says. These are all signs of alcohol intolerance, which can potentially make your COPD symptoms worse.

Other signs you might have alcohol intolerance include: