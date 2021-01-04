Your lungs are sensitive to irritants in the air, especially if you have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a condition that makes it harder to breathe. COPD includes chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and inflammation in your lungs.

COPD symptoms can vary from day to day, says Carolyn Rochester, MD, who specializes in COPD and pulmonary rehabilitation at Yale Medicine. But some stuff in your home can bother your lungs more than usual. You could have an “acute exacerbation.” That’s when your airflow gets blocked so bad, you need extra medicine or hospital treatment, she says.

You and your doctor can work together to protect your lungs.

“A key goal of managing COPD is to recognize and prevent any exposures or triggers for those exacerbations,” Rochester says. “And there are many household items that can worsen symptoms. Many things are perhaps unrecognized.”

Here are some things you need to watch out for.