Smoking is the leading cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but it's not the only cause. Nearly 1 in 3 people with this lung disease have never smoked. Some were exposed to pollution and other irritants in the air. And about 2% inherited a rare condition called alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency. Most people with AAT deficiency have never been diagnosed and don't know they have it. Learning your risks and getting treatment early is important to prevent the disease from damaging your lungs and liver.

What Is AAT Deficiency? AAT is a protein your liver makes. Its main job is to protect your lungs from inflammation caused by infections and irritants like smoke or dust in the air. In AAT deficiency, a genetic change makes the AAT protein abnormal. "If you are deficient in AAT, then your lungs have no protection from cigarette smoke, dust, and fumes that otherwise might cause COPD," says Charlie Strange, MD, a professor of pulmonary and critical care medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina.

In healthy people, AAT travels from the liver to the lungs and other organs that it protects. But when you have AAT deficiency, this protein has an abnormal shape. So it gets stuck in your liver and builds up there. Eventually, so much AAT collects that it damages and scars the liver.