Scarred Lungs and Landscapes: What’s Left When Lakes Vanish

A couple of times a month, Mariela Loera goes knocking on doors in California’s Eastern Coachella Valley. Part of her job, as a policy advocate with the nonprofit Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, is to provide a listening ear to members of the community, many of whom work in the region’s lush farms cultivating citrus, dates, and other winter crops.

Most of the people Loera speaks with are middle-aged mothers. At nearly every house, she hears the same thing: “One or more of my kids has asthma or some sort of respiratory illness.” If it’s summer, she might hear complaints of headaches and nosebleeds due to the poor air quality.

“It’s the same story that’s repeated with nearly everyone I talk to,” says Loera, who has been working with community members for close to 2 years. “People are trying to understand why this is happening.”

In most instances, whittling a disease down to a single cause is difficult, if not impossible. But in the case of the Eastern Coachella Valley, one culprit looms large: the nearby Salton Sea. “It’s definitely one of the main contributors to the air quality in the region, and therefore symptoms,” says Loera.