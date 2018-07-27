Vaping Medical Pot May Not Ease COPD Symptoms

FRIDAY, July 27, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A feeling of breathlessness is the hallmark of the respiratory ailment known as COPD. Now, Canadian researchers say vaping marijuana failed to ease that symptom for most people in their study.

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) is a progressive respiratory ailment, often tied to smoking, with characteristics of bronchitis and emphysema. The incurable disease remains the third biggest killer in the United States.

As marijuana becomes more available and accepted, people with COPD may believe it can help, noted study author Sara Abdallah. She's a graduate student in exercise physiology at McGill University in Montreal.

"We first became aware of the therapeutic potential of cannabis in managing COPD symptoms from patients themselves," Abdallah explained in a news release from the American Thoracic Society. "We decided to pursue this study because patients were reporting symptomatic relief of their COPD symptoms after cannabis use."

But would those anecdotal reports match the results of a clinical trial?

To find out, Abdallah and her colleagues tracked outcomes for 16 people with advanced COPD who were already taking medications for their lung disease.

The patients inhaled either a single dose of vaporized cannabis or a placebo before exercising on a stationary bike. The study was "double blinded," meaning neither the patients nor the researchers knew who was inhaling the cannabis or the placebo.

For most people in the trial, vaporized cannabis had no clinically significant effect -- either negative or positive -- on their symptoms of breathlessness during exercise or on their exercise performance, the Montreal team reported.

Only 4 of the 16 participants noted some improvement of breathlessness after using the vaped product, the researchers said, while the other 12 showed no effect or felt worse.

Despite the findings, this study was small and preliminary, so further "clinical trials are warranted and should evaluate the therapeutic potential of various doses of vaporized and oral cannabis, including oils and pills, administered over longer periods of time in patients with mild to moderate COPD," study senior author Dennis Jensen said in the news release.