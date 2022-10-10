Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker.

Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.

But how quickly the symptoms come on, how long they last, and even which symptom(s) you have can be important clues. Some treatments are available, and they're most effective when taken early, so it’s worth figuring out which infection is hitting you, a friend, or a loved one.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has a helpful page explaining which symptoms are most likely with which respiratory illnesses. “I think that's a really good chart. And I do think that It is mostly the same for children and adults,” says Patricia (Patsy) A. Stinchfield, a registered nurse and president of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID).

One exception she offered is that children with COVID-19 report less loss of taste and smell, compared to adults.