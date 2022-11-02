New Screen Might Spot More Cases of Hidden COPD

THURSDAY, Feb. 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors could soon have a new tool to help diagnose chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



A questionnaire called CAPTURE successfully identified almost half of clinical trial participants who had moderate to severe forms of previously undiagnosed COPD, researchers report.

“The goal with trying to find COPD is to treat it earlier, which will help make patients feel better and hopefully prevent their disease from progressing,” said principal investigator Dr. Fernando Martinez, chief of the pulmonary and critical care medicine division at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City.

More than 15 million Americans have been diagnosed with COPD, and experts think millions more have it but don’t know it. COPD is a leading cause of death in the United States.

Common COPD symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing or whistling in the chest, and tightness or heaviness of the chest.

The CAPTURE tool asks patients to answer five questions that assess their breathing and exposure to chemicals or air pollution.